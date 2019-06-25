PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Hockey Hall Of Fame announced that Penguins General Manager Jim Rutherford will be among the hall’s inductees in 2019.

He will be inducted as a builder, a category of the Hockey Hall Fame that honors people “who has contributed to the development of the game of hockey,” according to the Hockey Hall of Fame. Rutherford, however, was a part of the Penguins as a goaltender for three seasons in the early 1970s.

So where does Rutherford go from here?

“Probably back to my office and see if we can change this team like I’ve been trying to do for two months,” joked the general manager. “This is a step in my career, but I still have that drive to be successful.”

Rutherford was named the general manager of the Penguins in 2014 and he has won two Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017. He also won a Stanley Cup as the general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006.

Even with the induction, Rutherford isn’t getting complacent.

“I still think the Penguins can win at least another championship here in the next few years,” he said.

Rutherford will also be joined by former Penguins defenseman Sergei Zubov, who played for the Penguins in the 1995-1996 season.

The ceremony will take place at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto on November 16.