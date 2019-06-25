PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers rank in the top five for NFL fandom, according to a recent study.
Emory University’s business school conducts a yearly review for all NFL teams to determine where each organization’s fandom ranks. Pittsburgh trails the likes of Dallas, New England, Philadelphia and the New York Giants.
“The @dallascowboys, @Patriots, @Eagles, @Giants, & @steelers top this year’s #NFL rankings by Prof. Lewis. The @Bengals, @Jaguars, @Titans, @Chiefs, & @RamsNFL are on the bottom of the list.”
According to the study, the analysis is grounded in economic and marketing theory, and uses statistical tools to shed light on the question of which teams have the most loyal or “best” fans.
There was another team in the AFC North that finished in the bottom five. Cincinnati joined Jacksonville, Tennessee, Kansas City and the Los Angeles Rams as having the worst fandom in the league.
Meanwhile, Baltimore finished 18th on the list, and Cleveland was right outside of the bottom five at 27th.