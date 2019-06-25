  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Harmar Township, Local TV, Route 910, Tractor-Trailer Accident

HARMAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An incident involving a tractor trailer shut down busy Route 910 in Harmar Township for the morning rush hour.

It’s believed the tractor trailer split in half along the highway.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Officials said it would be several hours before the scene was cleared and reopened.

Route 910, or Indianola Road, was closed from Locust Hill and Rich Hill Roads to Route 28.

Officials have not yet said what caused the tractor trailer to become disabled.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s