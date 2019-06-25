Comments
HARMAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An incident involving a tractor trailer shut down busy Route 910 in Harmar Township for the morning rush hour.
It’s believed the tractor trailer split in half along the highway.
Officials said it would be several hours before the scene was cleared and reopened.
Route 910, or Indianola Road, was closed from Locust Hill and Rich Hill Roads to Route 28.
Officials have not yet said what caused the tractor trailer to become disabled.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.