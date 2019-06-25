  • KDKA TVOn Air

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A new burger restaurant is looking for people to help get things cooking.

The second Wahlburgers location in the area is hosting a job fair today, tomorrow and Thursday.

The fair will be held in the food court at the Mall at Robinson from 10 a.m. until six p.m.

The restaurant needs to fill positions for dishwashers, food prep, line cooks, bartenders and servers.

