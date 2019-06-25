Comments
The restaurant needs to fill positions for dishwashers, food prep, line cooks, bartenders and servers.
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A new burger restaurant is looking for people to help get things cooking.
The second Wahlburgers location in the area is hosting a job fair today, tomorrow and Thursday.
The fair will be held in the food court at the Mall at Robinson from 10 a.m. until six p.m.
