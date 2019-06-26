Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2019 NHL Offseason has arrived and the Penguins are ready to retool for another potential run next season.
The Free Agency Tracker will be keeping fans up to date as the Summer rolls on. Keep it here for the latest updates!
LATEST: (June 26th 1:00 p.m.)
The Penguins re-signed defensemen Zach Trotman and Kevin Czuczman to two-year contracts.
