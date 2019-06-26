Filed Under:NHL, NHL Offseason, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Penguins Offseason, Pittsburgh Sports

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2019 NHL Offseason has arrived and the Penguins are ready to retool for another potential run next season.

The Free Agency Tracker will be keeping fans up to date as the Summer rolls on. Keep it here for the latest updates!

LATEST: (June 26th 1:00 p.m.)

The Penguins re-signed defensemen Zach Trotman and Kevin Czuczman to two-year contracts.

“The Penguins have re-signed Zach Trotman and Kevin Czuczman to two-year contracts. The two-way contracts both have an average annual value of $700,000 at the NHL level.”

