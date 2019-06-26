By Ross Guidotti
Filed Under:Animal Cruelty, Belle Vernon, Fayette County, Local TV, Pennsylvania State Police, Raid, Ross Guidotti


BELLE VERNON (KDKA) — State police and humane officials raided a home in Fayette County, seizing several dogs and other malnourished animals from the property.

Investigators served a warrant at the Main Street home in Belle Vernon Wednesday over animal welfare concerns and other unspecified threats.

(Photo Credit: Ross Guidotti/KDKA)

The animals’ owner, Rachael Bonacci, is facing felony animal cruelty counts and other charges.

Investigators were first alerted to the situation when neighbors called about a dead dog. The animal was found starved and dehydrated in a cage, with no way to access food or water.

During the raid, officials seized several dogs, a cat and a lizard. All of them were malnourished, investigators said.

Inside the home, state police found squalor. The animals had been living in their own feces, urine and other garbage.

In addition to Bonacci, investigators say they plan to charge a man believed to be her boyfriend. He is identified as Christopher Foreman.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s