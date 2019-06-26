



BELLE VERNON (KDKA) — State police and humane officials raided a home in Fayette County, seizing several dogs and other malnourished animals from the property.

Investigators served a warrant at the Main Street home in Belle Vernon Wednesday over animal welfare concerns and other unspecified threats.

The animals’ owner, Rachael Bonacci, is facing felony animal cruelty counts and other charges.

Investigators were first alerted to the situation when neighbors called about a dead dog. The animal was found starved and dehydrated in a cage, with no way to access food or water.

State police raid Belle Vernon home after owners allegedly leave a dog to starve to death in cage. Humane officers and troopers inside removing other animals pic.twitter.com/9ao5YmgQIB — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) June 26, 2019

During the raid, officials seized several dogs, a cat and a lizard. All of them were malnourished, investigators said.

Inside the home, state police found squalor. The animals had been living in their own feces, urine and other garbage.

In addition to Bonacci, investigators say they plan to charge a man believed to be her boyfriend. He is identified as Christopher Foreman.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.