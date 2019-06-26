(CNN) — Beth Chapman, who with her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman starred in the popular reality series “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” died Wednesday in a Honolulu hospital, a spokesperson for the family confirmed to CNN.
She was 51.
Gillian Sheldon told CNN that Chapman died early this morning and was surrounded by her family.
It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.
— Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019
She was recently placed in a medically induced coma as she battled cancer.
Chapman and her husband were the stars of the hit reality show, which chronicled the adventures of their family-owned bounty hunting business and aired from 2004 to 2012.
