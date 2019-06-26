  • KDKA TVOn Air

(CNN) — Beth Chapman, who with her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman starred in the popular reality series “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” died Wednesday in a Honolulu hospital, a spokesperson for the family confirmed to CNN.

She was 51.

Gillian Sheldon told CNN that Chapman died early this morning and was surrounded by her family.

She was recently placed in a medically induced coma as she battled cancer.

Chapman and her husband were the stars of the hit reality show, which chronicled the adventures of their family-owned bounty hunting business and aired from 2004 to 2012.

For more on this developing story, visit CBS Denver at this link.

