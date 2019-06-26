WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — There have been black bear sightings in several communities, or could it be the same one making the rounds?

It is described as about two-years-old and approximately 150 pounds.

The Pennsylvania Game Warden says it could very well be the same animal.

Rick Bollman who lives in West Mifflin where the bear was spotted in several locations has this advice:

“My advice would be to just stay clear, grab a pot and a spoon and bang away and it will run away.”

West Mifflin Police were called to three locations overnight; Kansas Street, Campbell Circle, and Sunset Drive.

James Sil lives in the area but didn’t seem to have a care in the world as he and his children took a dip in the backyard pool.

“We love nature and we would be excited to see it,” he said. “We have a place in Seven Springs so we are used to bears.”

A black bear has also been spotted in Cecil Township, Jefferson Hills, Clairton, and Sewickley.

According to the warden, Pennsylvania black bears are not aggressive towards people. They just like to eat and he says they’re more like overgrown raccoons looking for an easy meal without too much trouble.

“The other day on my porch my garbage bag was ripped all to shreds. That could’ve been the bear now that I think about it,” he said.

It’s a good idea to keep the lid on the garbage can and to remove all bird feeders, that’s easy food, and one more thing: If you see the bear, do not get close, do not try to pet it and do not try to take a selfie.

They’re called “wild animals” for a reason.