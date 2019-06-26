PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making a recipe you can prep ahead of time for your Fourth of July celebrations!
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
- 1 boneless pork butt, about 4 pounds
- ¼ cup light brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons purchased Creole Seasoning
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon cayenne
Wet Mop Basting Sauce, recipe follows
- 2 cups of your favorite Barbecue Sauce
- 8 Kaiser rolls – toasted
Wet Mop Basting Sauce:
- 1 cup white vinegar
- 1 cup apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon red pepper flakes
- 1 tablespoon cracked black pepper
- 1 tablespoon salt
The night before you cook the pork, combine all the ingredients in a large bowl and whisk well. Refrigerate and let the flavors blend overnight.
Yield: 2 1/4 cups
Directions for Pork:
Place the pork in a baking dish. In a bowl, combine brown sugar, Creole Seasoning, salt, cumin, paprika, pepper, and cayenne. Rub the seasoning evenly over the pork to coat. Cover with plastic and refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight.
Preheat an oven to 225 degrees.
Bring the pork to room temperature and place in a roasting pan, fat side up. Slow cook in the oven, basting with the wet mop basting sauce every 45 minutes, until tender and the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees F. (The cooking should take about 5 to 6 hours.) Remove from the oven and let rest for 20 to 30 minutes.
With a knife and fork or two forks, pull the meat apart into small slices or chunks. Toss with the barbecue sauce, to taste, and divide among the Kaiser rolls. Serve with additional Barbecue Sauce on the side.