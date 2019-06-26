MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Irvin Green was stabbed to death in McKeesport in May and police are offering a reward for information leading to a suspect.
Police found him on the ground along Evans Avenue and he was taken to a local hospital where he ultimately died from his wounds.
According to police, Green was seen at a market a few hours before he was stabbed.
“Green was later seen fighting with another male in front of 1231 Evans Avenue according to an eyewitness,” said Detective Steven Dish of the Allegheny County Police. “The other male who was wearing a blue hoodie, stabbed Green, Green fell to the ground and the male then fled the area.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.
A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information.