PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The 2019 Steelers Hall of Honor Class date is now set at St. Vincent College.
The newest class to the Hall of Honor will be announced on Saturday July 27th, in conjunction with the annual Steelers Charity Walk at St. Vincent.
The Steelers are still in the process of finalizing the Class of 2019. The Hall of Honor started with 27 inaugural members in 2017, comprised of former players, coaches and front office personnel who were major contributors to the franchise since 1933.
Each member receives a solid steel replica football, which is based on the award given to Art Rooney Sr. by the United States Steel Corporation and United Steel Workers back in 1982 for the team’s 50th season.
The Steelers Charity Walk benefiting The Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research begins at 10:30 a.m. with remarks from honorary co-chair and former Steelers cornerback Mel Blount slated for 10:00 a.m.