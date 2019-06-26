Two Young Eagles In Harmar Spread Their Wings To Start Flying

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Two eaglets are on their own, after leaving the Harmar bald eagle nest.
According to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, the young eagles flew for the first time last Saturday, June 22.
“Known as “HR8” and “HR9,” the two young birds are the eighth and ninth eaglets hatched by the Harmar pair since they began nesting on a bluff above Route 28 and the Allegheny River in 2014,” said the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
Fox Chapel photographer, Gina G. Gilmore, captured one of the eagles making a rough, but successful landing.
Once the young birds master flying, they will learn how to hunt too.