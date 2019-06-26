



Looking to uncover all that Beechview has to offer? Get to know this Pittsburgh neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Caribbean and Cajun spot to frozen treats.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Beechview, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Musa Caribbean/Cajun Fare

PHOTO: DAVE F./YELP

Topping the list is Caribbean and Cajun/Creole spot Musa Caribbean/Cajun Fare. Located at 2318 Broadway Ave., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp.

The Pittsburgh City Paper described this spot as a “respite from the flood of industrial modern gastropubs, going for comfort rather than trend.” On the menu, look for plantain chips, jerk pork sandwich and West Indies-style curry with chicken or seafood.

2. Slice On Broadway

PHOTO: SLICE ON BROADWAY/YELP

Next up is SLICE on Broadway, a spot to score sandwiches, pizza and more, situated at 2128 Broadway Ave. With four stars out of 122 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Look for the spot’s meaty pesto chicken pizza or the specialty lasagna pie topped with ricotta and meatballs.

3. Bruster’s Real Ice Cream

PHOTO: BUSTER’S REAL ICE CREAM/YELP

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, a spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 9600 Perry Highway, four stars out of 19 reviews.

This dessert spot boasts more than 200 locations across 18 states. Look for sweet treats like crunchy waffle cones in two dozen flavors and specialty strawberry shortcake sundaes.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.