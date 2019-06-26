



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Significant delays should be expected due to the full closure of the outbound Parkway East taking place this coming weekend, June 28-July 1.

Construction will happen from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 28, through 5 a.m. on Monday, July 1.

The closure will develop between the Forbes Avenue/Oakland off-ramp (Exit 72A) and the Edgewood/Swissvale interchange (Exit 77).

Additionally, the inbound direction between the bridge over Saline Street and the bridge over Bates Street will be restricted to a single-lane.

The following ramps will begin closing at 7 p.m. on Friday night:

• Outbound Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885) ramp to outbound I-376

• Bates Avenue ramp to outbound I-376

• Beechwood Boulevard ramp to outbound I-376

• Westbound I-376 off-ramp to Squirrel Hill/Homestead (Exit 74)



Posted Detours:

Outbound I-376

• From eastbound I-376, take the Forbes Avenue/Oakland (Exit 72A) off-ramp

• Follow Forbes Avenue to South Bellefield Avenue

• Turn left onto South Bellefield Avenue

• Turn right onto Fifth Avenue

• Follow Fifth Avenue to Penn Avenue

• Turn right onto Penn Avenue

• Turn right onto Ardmore Boulevard

• Take the ramp to 376/22/West 30 toward Pittsburgh/Monroeville

• Bear left toward East 376/22 toward Monroeville

• End detour

Outbound Boulevard of the Allies on-ramp to Outbound I-376

• Continue on the Boulevard of the Allies past the closed ramp to Forbes Avenue/Oakland

• Take the ramp to Forbes Avenue

• Follow Forbes Avenue to South Bellefield Avenue

• Turn left onto South Bellefield Avenue

• Turn right onto Fifth Avenue

• Follow Fifth Avenue to Penn Avenue

• Turn right onto Penn Avenue

• Turn right onto Ardmore Boulevard

• Take the ramp to 376/22/West 30 toward Pittsburgh/Monroeville

• Bear left toward East 376/22 toward Monroeville

• End detour

Bates Street on-ramp to Outbound I-376

• Follow Bates Street northbound to the Boulevard of the Allies

• Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies

• Turn right onto Halket Street

• Turn right onto Forbes Avenue

• Follow Forbes Avenue to South Bellefield Avenue

• Turn left onto South Bellefield Avenue

• Turn right onto Fifth Avenue

• Follow Fifth Avenue to Penn Avenue

• Turn right onto Penn Avenue

• Turn right onto Ardmore Boulevard

• Take the ramp to 376/22/West 30 toward Pittsburgh/Monroeville

• Bear left toward East 376/22 toward Monroeville

• End detour

Beechwood Boulevard on-ramp to Outbound I-376

• From Beechwood Boulevard, turn onto Forward Avenue

• Turn left onto Murray Avenue

• Turn right onto Wilkins Avenue

• Turn left onto North Dallas Avenue

• Turn right onto Penn Avenue

• Turn right onto Ardmore Boulevard

• Take the ramp to 376/22/West 30 toward Pittsburgh/Monroeville

• Bear left toward East 376/22 toward Monroeville

• End detour

Inbound I-376 off-ramp to Squirrel Hill/Homestead (Exit 74)

• Continue on inbound I-376 past the closed ramp

• Take the Glenwood (73B) off-ramp to Bates Street

• From Bates Street, turn left onto Second Avenue

• Turn left onto Greenfield Avenue

• Turn left onto Ronald Street

• Turn right onto Beechwood Boulevard

• End detour

For more information on the closure, visit PennDOT’s website here.

Click here to view the detour maps:

Detour Map 1

Detour Map 2

Detour Map 3