



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Josh Bell’s record-setting season continues to roll on, and he needs your help to become a starter in the All-Star Game.

The All-Star Starters Election ballot opens Wednesday for fans to vote in the starters for each team.

Bell is battling for the starting job against Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman and Chicago’s Anthony Rizzo.

“A reminder of all of the guys on the ballot.”

The Pirates are holding a “Ring The Vote” Party Wednesday afternoon to kickstart Bell’s numbers at the polls.

You will be able to vote Bell as a starter at PNC Park, while also partaking in other free events.

“We’re hosting a Ring the Vote Party this Wednesday from 5-9 pm at PNC Park! Come down to vote, run the bases, take pictures on the field & in the dugout, play Super Bucco Run, win prizes and more.”

The 2019 MLB Starters Election starts Wednesday, June 26 at 12 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 27. That gives fans only 28 hours to vote Josh Bell as a starter to the game!

The Midsummer Classic takes place in Cleveland Tuesday, July 9th.

You can vote for Josh Bell as an All-Star Starter HERE!