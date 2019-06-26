



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Josh Bell’s record-setting season continues to roll on, and he needs your help to become a starter in the All-Star Game.

The All-Star Starters Election ballot opened Wednesday for fans to vote in the starters for each team.

Bell is battling for the starting job against Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman and Chicago’s Anthony Rizzo.

“It’s been a while since we’ve had a position player as a starter, it’s been even longer since we’ve had a first baseman as a starter and Josh us certainly deserving of that,” said Pirates President Frank Coonelly.

“A reminder of all of the guys on the ballot.”

🚨 1 HOUR TILL VOTING BEGINS 🚨 A reminder of all of the guys on the ballot. ⬇️ https://t.co/jvtTj6lVS9 pic.twitter.com/SOAxPjy0YL — MLB (@MLB) June 26, 2019

The Pirates held a “Ring The Vote” Party Wednesday afternoon to kickstart Bell’s numbers at the polls.

“That would be super cool,” said Charles Fatur, Pirates fan. “I don’t even remember the last time a Pirate even got a starter, we had pirates in there, but not as a starter, that would be awesome, it would really represent the city well.”

Fans were able to vote Bell as a starter at PNC Park, while also partaking in other free events.

“His talent is incredible, he has a great outlook, he’s just one of those players that you wish everybody would play like him, his enthusiasm and his love of the game,” said Scott Trampus, Pirates fan.

The 2019 MLB Starters Election started Wednesday, June 26 at 12 p.m. and ends Thursday, June 27 at 4 p.m. ET. That gives fans only 28 hours to vote Josh Bell as a starter to the game!

The Midsummer Classic takes place in Cleveland Tuesday, July 9th.

You can vote for Josh Bell as an All-Star Starter HERE!