



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh now boasts the largest cultural campus for kids in the country with the opening of “MuseumLab.”

This new space on the North Side is for kids who have outgrown the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. This is an incredible place, geared to kids ages ten to 16, to explore, experiment and have fun.

The Manchester Academic Charter School will also be housed in the building and will use the “MuseumLab” as part of its regular education, and there are also spaces available to rent for events.

The formidable stone structure started as a library, the first free Carnegie Library, back in 1890. 129 years later, it’s “MuseumLab” where the old meets the new, evident in the architecture and the activities inside.

In the “Maker Lab” area, kids are all learning embroidery. KDKA-TV’s own Kristine Sorensen brought her daughters and their friend and said, her kids “really liked the embroidery, which I thought was kind of funny because I’ve enjoyed sewing since I was a kid, but they never wanted to learn until they went to MuseumLab.”

In the “Tech Lab,” kids try digital art, the interview booth, and virtual reality, built with the help of Carnegie Mellon University’s Entertainment Technology Center and guided by its collegiate helpers at MuseumLab.

In the “Studio Lab,” the current featured artist from India uses refuse to create these beautiful mosaics, an inspiration for kids to learn how to make them and create collaborative mosaics.

The old and new come together, like the art of sewing and art online, drawing by hand and drawing virtually, and a sculpture made of sand continually changing by a motor and computer code.

It’s a magical mix, teaching kids about the past and the future.

Admission to the “MuseumLab” is included with admission to the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh.