WEST NEWTON (KDKA) — A missing teenage girl from West Newton has been found in New Jersey with a 23-year-old man.

Donna Long’s father reported the 16-year-old missing around 5 p.m. Tuesday. She was last seen around 1 p.m. that same day.

Police say Long was found Wednesday around noon in Highland Park, New Jersey. She was with a young man she reportedly met on social media.

According to police, Long was found when a friend came forward saying she was in Middlesex County, New Jersey.

She was not hurt during the ordeal. She is in the custody of police in Middlesex County, New Jersey, until she can be reunited with her family.

Charges in the case are pending against the man.

Long’s disappearance sparked a search on the Youghiogheny River and along the Greater Allegheny Passage.

