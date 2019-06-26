WEST NEWTON (KDKA) — A 16-year-girl is safe after being found in New Jersey with a 23-year-old man.

According to West Newton Police, Donna Long was last seen around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon. About four hours later her father called the police and said she was missing.

“She’s done things like this before but she’s never ran away- ran way but it’s crazy,” Long’s younger sister Abby Long said.

According to Abby, Donna is the oldest of four siblings. When Donna gets back home, Abby plans to give her a hug and tell her a message.

“I missed her,” she said from the family’s porch

After getting a tip, search crews with the West Newton Volunteer Fire Company and Collinsburg Volunteer Fire Department searched the Youghiogheny River, nearby shoreline, and along the Greater Allegheny Passage for any clues of her whereabouts. They searched for about five hours on Tuesday. West Newton crews were out for another two-and-a-half hours on Wednesday morning.

“They believe someone had seen her there,” West Newton Volunteer Fire Company Assistant Chief Dustin Sanner said.

Then today around noon, West Newton Police Chief Gary Indof said Long was found with a 23-year-old man in Highland Park, New Jersey.

He believes that man came out to Westmoreland county and took Long with him across state lines.

Indof told KDKA the two had been communicating online.

He said they learned from Long’s friends that she planned on meeting this man.

“I’m just shaken up and ready for her to come home,” Abby Long said.

Long is currently in New Jersey.

Police are holding her until family arrives to take her home.

At this time, Indof said the 23-year-old man has no charges against him. He is still working with the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office on what’s next. Indof would not release his name.

According to Indof, police are still investigating.