  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
By Ron Smiley
Filed Under:Flooding, Local TV, Pittsburgh Weather, Rain, Ron Smiley


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Most of today will be dry with sunny conditions in the morning.

By this afternoon, a few more clouds will roll in with mainly dry conditions.

At this point, it looks like rain chances will tick up just barely in the late afternoon into the evening, with a narrow line of storms developing along a back door cold front that will try and nose its way into Western Pennsylvania. Lightning will be the main threat as this line moves in from the north moving south.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

While small, KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is going to add a storm chance for Thursday and give us a 20 percent rain chance for the day.

Rain chances really go up over the weekend, with it now looking like we can expect rain through the day Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

At this point, big rain totals should be expected and with how much rain we have already seen this month, flash flood watches should be expected.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Highs today should hit the mid-80s.

The cold front should stall out right on top of us and weaken, allowing for a warmer air mass to be in place for Thursday and into the weekend. Highs will climb to the upper 80s by Friday.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s