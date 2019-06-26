



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Most of today will be dry with sunny conditions in the morning.

By this afternoon, a few more clouds will roll in with mainly dry conditions.

At this point, it looks like rain chances will tick up just barely in the late afternoon into the evening, with a narrow line of storms developing along a back door cold front that will try and nose its way into Western Pennsylvania. Lightning will be the main threat as this line moves in from the north moving south.

While small, KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is going to add a storm chance for Thursday and give us a 20 percent rain chance for the day.

Rain chances really go up over the weekend, with it now looking like we can expect rain through the day Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

At this point, big rain totals should be expected and with how much rain we have already seen this month, flash flood watches should be expected.

Highs today should hit the mid-80s.

The cold front should stall out right on top of us and weaken, allowing for a warmer air mass to be in place for Thursday and into the weekend. Highs will climb to the upper 80s by Friday.

