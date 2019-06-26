Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for help in locating a missing 13-year-old from the Hill District
According to police, Amir Foster is 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
He is described as muscular with “twisties” in his hair.
He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black and white Adidas shorts and Vans sneakers on Wednesday in the California-Kirkbridge neighborhood around 5:00 p.m.
Police say he is known to frequent the North Side and Hill District.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Missing Persons Detectives at 412-323-7141,
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details