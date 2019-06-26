



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for help in locating a missing 13-year-old from the Hill District

According to police, Amir Foster is 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

He is described as muscular with “twisties” in his hair.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black and white Adidas shorts and Vans sneakers on Wednesday in the California-Kirkbridge neighborhood around 5:00 p.m.

Police say he is known to frequent the North Side and Hill District.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Missing Persons Detectives at 412-323-7141,

