



(HOODLINE)- Curious just how far your dollar goes in Pittsburgh?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Pittsburgh if you’ve got $800/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

5532 Covode St. (Squirrel Hill South)

First, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence situated at 5532 Covode St. It’s listed for $750/month.

Amenities offered in the building include additional storage space and on-site laundry. You can also expect to see a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and central heating in the unit. Pets are not welcome. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2746 Shiras Ave. (Beechview)

Here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2746 Shiras Ave. that’s going for $775/month.

The unit offers a ceiling fan and central heating. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, isn’t particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

601 E. Warrington Ave. (Allentown)

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that’s located at 601 E. Warrington Ave. It’s also listed for $775/month.

The building boasts additional storage space. The unit also comes with carpeted floors. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The listing specifies a $40 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

300 Melwood Ave. (North Oakland)

Located at 300 Melwood Ave., here’s a studio apartment that’s listed for $785/month.

The unit features air conditioning, carpeted floors and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There isn’t a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Pittsburgh.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.