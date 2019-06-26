  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Meghan Schiller
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new apartment building is coming to the heart of the SouthSide Works.

TWG Development, LLC, an Indianapolis-based construction company, donned shiny miniature shovels and hard hats as work will soon kick off in an open field on Sidney Street for the mixed-income apartment building. Renderings show a six-story structure called the “Connection @ South Side Apartments” with a pool, dog park, and fitness center.

Photo Credit: Meghan Schiller/KDKA

Construction will begin next month and will take 24 months to complete, if all goes as planned, according to developer J.B. Curry.

“Pittsburgh as a city has been on our radar for quite some time as a market that we’re interested in,” Curry said.

Of the 280 units, most will sit at a price point ranging from $1,300-$2,000 per month, but some units will have the price point cut in half as the Pittsburgh Urban Redevelopment Authority made sure the building included affordable units. Diamonte Walker, interim deputy director of the Urban Redevelopment Authority, said 28 units at 50 percent of the Area Median Income will cost anywhere from $650-$850 per month.

“We want a city that is representational of all,” Walker said.

TWG Development picked the construction site on Sidney Street because the work site was flat, but Curry also highlighted other aspects of South Side.

“You walk around and get the feeling of a neighborhood,” Curry said. “There’s an amenity base here in town. There’s things to do. There are employers nearby. There are schools nearby.”

