PERRY SOUTH (KDKA) — Two teenage boys were shot in Perry South along Norwood Avenue.
Police say one of the boys was shot in the face.
Both victims have been transported to the hospital, one is in stable condition and the condition of the other victim is unknown.
The shooting took place outside of Angel’s Place Daycare, but no one was hurt inside the daycare.
Police believe that the shooting took place in one spot on Norwood Avenue and then migrated further up the street.
“I was halfway down the block and I might have heard five, six shots,” said one neighbor that didn’t want to be identified. “Then I heard more, so there were several shots. I heard them coming through the trees down there and that’s what made me realize it wasn’t fireworks, it was bullets. It’s broad daylight, it shouldn’t happen.”
Police are still investigating a motive and looking for a suspect or suspects.
