By Lisa Washington
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating two early morning shootings that left one man dead and another man with critical injuries in the Troy Hill neighborhood.

Around 3:45 a.m., police were called to Truex Way where they found the first shooting victim lying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

His name has not yet been released.

Just two minutes after getting the call to the first shooting, police were called about another man who had been shot at a home on Lowrie Street.

That victim was conscious and alert with gunshot wounds to his face and arm.

The man is now in critical but stable condition. He is being treated at a local hospital.

His name has not been released either.

Police say it is too soon to say if the shootings are connected.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

