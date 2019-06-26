  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
By Meghan Schiller
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Kidnapping, Local TV, Meghan Schiller, Pittsburgh News, Preliminary Hearing, Richard Lomotey, Uber


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local Uber driver accused of attempting to kidnap at least three women was set to have a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning, but it was postponed once again.

Richard Lomotey was supposed to be face a judge this morning, but when only one out of the two alleged victims showed up, the hearing was pushed back for a second time.

Lomotey’s hearing was initially scheduled for June 3.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller was inside the City Court Building when Lomotey arrived that day to find out it got pushed back. A few more weeks of waiting, he said.

Lomotey is the former Uber driver that faces charges of kidnapping, unlawful restraint, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Richard Lomotey (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Two females accused Lomotey of not following their directions, pulling over and locking the vehicle doors. He allegedly told them, “You’re not going anywhere.”

But Lomotey disputes that, saying his Uber app froze. He had to restart it, and he pulled over to wait for it to kick back on. He said he was only having a nice conversation with the two young women, asking them about what they study in school since he’s a professor.

At the time of his arrest, Lomotey served as an assistant professor of Information Science Technology at Penn State. The school revoked his access to campus.

After the charges in the initial case, another woman came forward, saying Lomotey made unwanted advances to her as well.

Stay with KDKA for Meghan Schiller’s full report on this developing story.

Meghan Schiller

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s