SPRINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A newly formed police department will begin serving two towns starting next week.

Cheswick Borough Police merged with Springdale Township Police to form the Allegheny Valley Regional Police Department. The department will begin operating Monday, July 1.

The department will be made up of about eight officers — two full-time officers and six part-time officers. Between the two towns, the department will serve about 3,600 residents.

“I have no doubts in my mind that we’ll have quality coverage for our residents,” said Michael Girardi, Vice Chairman of the Allegheny Valley Regional Police Department.

“There’s a substantial amount of savings for both municipalities and it also allows us to improve the quality of the police services.”

Cheswick Borough Council President Paul Jack told KDKA News the community will be saving about $200,000 a year due to the merger.

If more municipalities decide to merge with the new police department, both Cheswick Borough and Springdale Township could see even more savings.

“We would welcome it,” said Jack.

“If it improves the quality and reduces the cost, especially within this community and I’m talking about the surrounding communities, that would be great.”

Council members from both towns approved the $450,000 police budget Thursday.