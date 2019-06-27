PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chef Bill Fuller, of the big Burrito Group, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making a recipe for your garden’s freshly-grown tomatoes.

Bacon Pesto Tomato and Stracciatella Sandwich

Ingredients:

4 ea. Slices bread, grilled on one side

Basil Pesto

12 ea. Crispy slices of bacon

Enough slices of great tomatoes to cover the slice of bread

6-8 leaves of Little Gem Romaine

4 oz. Straciatella

Directions:

1. Make Basil Pesto.

2. Grill/toast the bread on one side. Keep the untoasted side out. On the inside of four slices smear as much Basil Pesto as you see fit.

3. Top with bacon, tomatoes, Little Gem Romaine.

4. Spoon Straciatella all over sandwiches.

5. Top with second slice of bread, toasted side in. Stabilize with skewers.

Pesto

Ingredients:

2 ea. Cloves garlic

¼ C. Pine nuts

About ½ C. Extra virgin olive oil

3 C. Basil leaves, packed

½ C. Grated Parmesan

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Peel garlic, smash with side of your knife. Place in blender with pine nuts and olive oil.

2. Puree, making a thick mixture.

3. Add pine nuts. Pack down into bottom of blender. Puree.

4. Using a rubber spatula, push basil down regularly.

5. When pureed to thick, green goodness, stir in Parmesan.

6. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Burrata With Prosciutto and Tomatoes

Ingredients:

4 ea. Slices bread, grilled on both sides

4-6 ea. Slices prosciuttto

3-5 ea. Ripe heirloom tomatoes, quartered/sliced/etc.

2 ea. Burrata ball

10-20 leaves of arugula

Aged Balsamic Vinegar and Extra Virgin Olive Oil for drizzling

Sea Salt

Aleppo Pepper

2-3 Tbs. Tomato Agrodolce

Directions:

1. Make Tomato Agrodolce. Reserve.

2. Grill/toast the bread on both sides. Cut in half or quarters.

3. Arrange tomatoes and prosciutto on a platter

4. Place burrata balls atop.

5. Sprinkle with arugula.

6. Drizzle well with EVOO and Aged Balsamic Vinegar.

7. Sprinkle with sea salt and Aleppo Pepper.

8. Drizzle with Tomato Agrodolce.

9. Spoon goodness onto toast and shove into your mouth.

Tomato Agrodolce

Ingredients:

1 C. Sherry vinegar

1 C. Fresh cherry tomato juice

2 C. Sugar

1 C. Cherry Tomatoes, halved.

Directions:

1) Combine all ingredients. Reduce by half.