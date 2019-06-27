HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — Police have a young man in custody but are still looking for the alleged gunman in a late-night shooting at the Charlie Batch Playground in Homestead.

According to Allegheny County Police, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at the playground on E. 16th Street.

Investigators say two groups of people got into an argument, and during the fight “an unknown person shot the victim multiple times.” The alleged gunman then ran away before police arrived.

The 23-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. At last check, he was listed in stable condition.

Police say they don’t have a description of the suspect at this time.

However, they say they have arrested an 18-year-old man for allegedly providing the gun to the suspect.

Police have charged Demon Ross with carrying a firearm without a license, possessing instruments of a crime and criminal conspiracy.

He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County TipLine at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.