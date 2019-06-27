PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A loaded 9-millimeter handgun was confiscated from an Indiana County woman Wednesday while she was escorting her son to his flight at Pittsburgh International Airport, the Transportation Security Administration said.
Officials said Transportation Security Administration officers spotted the loaded handgun in the woman’s purse at a TSA checkpoint. The Allegheny County Police responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the firearm and detained the Blairsville resident for questioning. The woman had a gate pass from the airline, allowing her to escort her son to his gate and leave after he boarded, according to officials.
Wednesday’s incident was the 15th gun stopped at Pittsburgh International Airport this calendar year. Agents from TSA confiscated 43 firearms at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoints in 2018.