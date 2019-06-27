By Brenda Waters
Filed Under:Camera, Private Investigator, Sandcastle Water Park, West Homestead Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A post on social media led to police investigating a man allegedly taking pictures of children at Sandcastle Water Park.

A woman noticed a man snapping pictures from his car in a back parking lot at the water park Tuesday evening around 6 p.m.

She posted about the perceived wrongdoing on Facebook, and someone saw the post and alerted the West Homestead Police Department.

West Homestead Chief of Police, Christopher Deasy, says the man, whose name is not being released, is a private investigator who was working on a workers’ compensation case when he was spotted.

The man drove off when the woman saw him, and park security got his license plate.

