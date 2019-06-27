PHOENIX (KDKA/AP) — Former Pirates catcher Russell Martin did something a little different for the Dodgers in a game against the Diamondbacks.
The star took the mound and threw a scoreless, 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout in late relief. Los Angeles was down 8-2 in the contest when the catcher entered the game in the 8th inning. It took only 10 pitches for the 36-year-old to retire the side.
“.@russellmartin55 has a 0.00 ERA.”
This is not the first time that Martin has been called out of the bullpen to aid the pitching staff. He also pitched a scoreless 9th inning back on March 30th against the Diamondbacks when LA routed Arizona 18-5 at Dodger Stadium.
Before the 2019 season, Martin had not pitched in close to 20 years in a baseball game.
Martin spent the 2013 and 2014 season with the Pirates, and was an outside MVP Candidate each of the two seasons. He was also an important piece to Pirates playoff berths those seasons.