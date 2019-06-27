



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — They have arrived, and Ohio residents say the mayflies have arrived in force.

Mayflies are covering homes, cars, and everything in their path along Lake Erie.

Photos posted to social media show one person’s car completely covered in mayflies.

The car is in a parking lot at Miller Ferry, the boat that takes people back and forth from Put-in-Bay, Ohio.

The mayflies were so bad, they were even caught on weather radar.

Cleveland meteorologist Kelly Dobeck posted photos of home covered in mayflies Thursday morning.

MAYFLIES: This is probably how your morning started if you live along the lakeshore! 🤢 pic.twitter.com/43W8E8sANj — Kelly Dobeck (@KellyDWeather) June 27, 2019

The mayfly hatch happens every year along the lake. The mayflies are completely harmless, just annoying.