PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– No, your eyes don’t deceive you, Matt Murray is taking part in Penguins Development Camp.

But it’s not who you think.

It’s not the two-time Stanley Cup Champion , but another goalie named Matt Murray is now in the Penguins development system. Murray is a rising junior at UMass Amherst who took the Minutemen to the Frozen Four last season. Murray is a fellow Canadian to the, should we say “real” Matt Murray. This Murray, though, hails from Alberta.

Murray says he has been getting questions about sharing his name a lot ever since the Penguins starting goalie was drafted.

“Murray said he’s asked a lot about the name. “It’s quite common in my daily life. It’s fun. I’m used to it. It’s a good topic of conversation. I don’t mind too much.”

Murray said he's asked a lot about the name. "It's quite common in my daily life. It's fun. I'm used to it. It's a good topic of conversation. I don't mind too much." -SK — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) June 26, 2019

Murray says that he really likes the way the Penguins have treated him throughout his relations with the club. He says he had other offers from NHL teams, but he wanted to come to Pittsburgh.

“The name doesn’t really matter. I would love to play for this organization one day. … He sent me a (text) message when I was 18 saying good luck in the draft. It was a mature move by him and it was great to have that happen at that age.”