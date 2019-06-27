



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are planning to extend the protective netting at PNC Park, according to team President Frank Coonelly.

Coonelly told KDKA’s John Shumway the organization is in the active planning stages to extend the netting to or near the foul poles.

While the timeline for the extended netting remains uncertain, Coonelly said the Pirates are not waiting for an MLB directive to do so.

The debate over extended netting got heated again when a little girl was hit by a line drive foul ball at Minute Maid Park last month. She is still recovering.

The league did implement a new rule in 2018 that required teams to extend the netting to the end of the dugouts on both sides of the field of play.

However, the debate continues among fans and baseball officials.

