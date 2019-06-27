



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s a small passing storm chance for Thursday, similar to what we saw Wednesday across the area.

While coverage isn’t expected to be very large, any rain we do see will be in the way of explosive summertime storms that can produce big rain totals and lots of lightning. Residents are asked to remain weather aware throughout the day.

For Thursday, the best chance for rain looks to be to the southwest of Pittsburgh in parts of Greene and Washington Counties. Even with data showing this as the most likely place we will see rain and storms, anywhere across Western Pennsylvania could see a storm developing. Rain will not last very long, if you do see any.

With the low rain chance, the big story may be the hot weather set to arrive Thursday and Friday. Highs both days will be in the upper 80s. KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley has Thursday’s high hitting 87 degrees, with Friday’s high hitting 89 degrees. Winds won’t help to cool it down at all with winds out of the west at around 2-5 miles per hour. KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is putting both Thursday’s and Friday’s rain chance at or below 30 percent.

While still not a huge change, at this point, KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is dropping Saturday’s and Sunday’s rain chances with neither day looking like a complete washout. At this point, our weekend rain chances peak on Saturday evening.

