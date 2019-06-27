PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Rivers Casino Pittsburgh’s online sportsbook platform is now live, as the PA Gaming Control Board approved operations Thursday.
The online and mobile sportsbook is located at BetRivers.com, as the board approved full-time operations following a two-day test period earlier this week.
Meanwhile, plenty of progress has been made to the permanent sportsbook located in the casino. After achieving approval late in 2018, a temporary setup was started while construction continued at the casino. Additional details have been provided for the permanent setup that is nearing completion.
The permanent sportsbook will be located in the former Levels Lounge area. The $5 million project will feature a 5,500 square-foot space with club chairs and table seating for nearly 200 people. Two central 50.5’ x 7’ LED monitors will be hung for viewing pleasure, along with 24 HD flat-screen monitors for watching games and events in the sportsbook.
In addition, 18 self-service betting kiosks will be available with six betting windows as well.
The Rivers Casino staff expects to see the permanent sportsbook open in the Fall of this year.