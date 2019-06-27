Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– A suspicious internet post led the Shaler Township Police Department to investigate a local man for contacting minors.
Today, police arrested 18-year-old Nicholas J. Cukanow after he was contacted by FBI Agents from the Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The investigation started after Shaler residents made the police department aware of posts Cukanow had allegedly made on the internet involving minors.
Shaler Police say Cukanow is being charged with Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, and Criminal Attempt.
His arraignment is scheduled for today, June 27, in Shaler District Court.