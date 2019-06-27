



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has pleaded guilty to charges in a crash that killed a toddler in 2017.

Taylor Jefferson, of Penn Hills, is accused of causing that crash by driving in reverse on the Parkway North in Ross Township in May of 2017.

In court Thursday morning, Jefferson entered a plea deal, which will send him to jail for 3-6 years. He will also get probation.

Jefferson was behind the wheel of a Toyota, driving north. His brother, 23-year-old Tyrek Jefferson, was a passenger in the front seat.

Taylor’s 2-year-old niece, Saryiah, who is Tyrek’s daughter, was in the back seat of the car.

State police say Taylor was backing up in the left-hand lane, when he was struck by an oncoming car. Investigators determined he was driving in reverse at 16 miles an hour.

Police say Jefferson was likely driving backwards because he missed his exit. They also believe he was driving under the influence.

No child safety seat was inside the car, and Saryiah did not have on a seat belt.

Following the crash, state police said both men appeared to be confused and slurred their words, and there were indications both had possibly been smoking marijuana.

Jefferson is facing a long list of charges in the case, including homicide by vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless driving, and operating a car without insurance.

Jefferson Will be formally sentenced on July 16.

