PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Summertime means family vacations and if you’re trying to find the perfect place to go this summer, you may consider visiting the “roller coaster capital of the world.”
Theme park industry experts say, Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio is the “best amusement park” in America for 2019.
Cedar Point is located on a Lake Erie Peninsula and has 18 thrilling roller coasters among other rides. One crowd favorite is the carousel, which is one of the only operating D.C. Muller carousels in the world.
The park opened up back in 1870 making it the second oldest operating amusement park in North America behind Lake Compounce in Bristol, Connecticut.