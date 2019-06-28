Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Greensburg, Local TV, Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg, Pittsburgh News


UNITY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State Police in Greensburg are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect that allegedly robbed a BP gas station on Lincoln Highway early Friday morning.

According to state police, a white male of an unknown age entered the gas station around 4:30 a.m. and attempted to force the cashier to open the register and the cashier refused. This led to the suspect pulling out what they describe as small caliber semi-automatic pistol that he pointed at the cashier. He then stole several packs of cigarettes and fled the scene on foot toward Route 30 eastbound.

He is described as a white, non-Hispanic male between ages 20 and 35, between 6-foot-2-inches and 6-foot-5-inches tall, medium build with light brown or blonde short cut hair. He may possibly have tattoos on the top of his right index and ring fingers.

Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police Troop A

The suspect was wearing a grey fleece zip-up jacket, dark blue jeans and black Nike shoes with white soles.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Troop A Greensburg Criminal Investigation Unit at (724)-832-3288.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s