UNITY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State Police in Greensburg are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect that allegedly robbed a BP gas station on Lincoln Highway early Friday morning.
According to state police, a white male of an unknown age entered the gas station around 4:30 a.m. and attempted to force the cashier to open the register and the cashier refused. This led to the suspect pulling out what they describe as small caliber semi-automatic pistol that he pointed at the cashier. He then stole several packs of cigarettes and fled the scene on foot toward Route 30 eastbound.
He is described as a white, non-Hispanic male between ages 20 and 35, between 6-foot-2-inches and 6-foot-5-inches tall, medium build with light brown or blonde short cut hair. He may possibly have tattoos on the top of his right index and ring fingers.
The suspect was wearing a grey fleece zip-up jacket, dark blue jeans and black Nike shoes with white soles.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Troop A Greensburg Criminal Investigation Unit at (724)-832-3288.
