PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A consumer alert has been issued for Ichiban Steakhouse in the Waterworks Shopping Plaza.
After conducting an inspection Thursday that found several high-risk food safety violations, the Allegheny County Health Department placed an alert on the restaurant along Freeport Road.
Health inspectors described meat being kept at temperatures above 41 degrees, lo mein noodles not being appropriately cooled and contaminated utensils.
The inspection also found lower-risk infractions like prepared food not being marked with discard dates and mold growth within an ice machine.
The health department provided guidance on the appropriate actions Ichiban must take to correct each violation.
The alert will be lifted once the restaurant addresses the issues.
Consumers can monitor for updates on the alert by using the health department’s restaurant finder tool here.