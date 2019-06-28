



Gandalf & Galadriel

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Gandalf and Galadriel are a beautiful, bonded pair of buddies looking to find a home with room for two. They like to take their time getting to know new friends, but once they are comfortable they love receiving gentle pets from their people. Galadriel tends to be more outgoing than Gandalf, who often looks to her for reassurance and confidence in new situations. This duo would be happiest in a quiet, calm home that matches their laidback personalities.

To find out more about how to adopt Gandalf, visit this link!

To find out more about how to adopt Galadriel, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Nate & Ruger

Orphans of the Storm

To find out more about how to adopt Nate, visit this link!

Nate is from a litter of 9! He is very busy playing with all his litter mates. Once he slows down, he loves your attention and keeps coming back for more! He especially likes kids and rubs against them for attention. Let us know if you would like to meet him as he is currently in a loving foster home. As of 6/14/19 approx. 8-weeks-old.

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Ruger is 6-years-old. I was owned by an addict, but some nice neighbors took care of me. I like to go for walks, and am a strong dog. I would be good with older kids, but no cats. I am house trained.

To find out more about how to adopt Ruger, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

