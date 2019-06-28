



HARRISBURG (KDKA/AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf has approved the new state budget and a set of code bills that goes along with it.

The budget includes more money for education.

It does not raise sale or income taxes.

This budget approval comes after chaos in the Pennsylvania Senate after a shouting match about a welfare bill broke out.

The budget carries more money for public schools and universities, holds the line on taxes and stuffs cash into reserve. Wolf calls it a product of ‘divided government’ amid criticism from his fellow Democrats.

Republicans prevailed over Democrats’ protests to end a decades-old cash assistance program for the destitute deemed temporarily unable to work.

About 10,000 people were in the program. Wolf says he’s working on ways to help them.

(TM and © Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)