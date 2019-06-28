Comments
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Kennywood’s newest roller coaster has an official opening date.
Officials with the park say The Steel Curtain will open to the public on July 13.
You’ve been eagerly awaiting to learn when you can fill these seats on #TheSteelCurtain. Wait no more: kickoff on the year’s most anticipated coaster is Saturday, July 13. pic.twitter.com/Ng3uzplCuQ
— Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) June 28, 2019
The Steel Curtain is part of Kennywood’s newest attraction, Steelers Country.
The roller coaster began test runs last weekend.
Stay with KDKA for all the details on this developing story.