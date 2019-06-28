  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kennywood, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Steel Curtain, The Steel Curtain


WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Kennywood’s newest roller coaster has an official opening date.

Officials with the park say The Steel Curtain will open to the public on July 13.

The Steel Curtain is part of Kennywood’s newest attraction, Steelers Country.

The roller coaster began test runs last weekend.

Stay with KDKA for all the details on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s