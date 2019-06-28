  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chris Hoffman, Local TV, McDonald, Microburst, Quicksilver Golf Club, Severe Weather, Storm Damage, Washington County


MCDONALD, PA. (KDKA) — A golf club in Washington County is closed today as it cleans up severe damage from last night’s storms.

When the severe weather hit the Quicksilver Golf Club in McDonald on Thursday evening, fierce winds and driving rain lasted for more than 20 minutes. The National Weather Service now says the storm that his was a microburst, as was speculated by many who were at the club at the time.

More than a dozen trees were uprooted or splintered, an outbuilding, or shed, was completely ripped apart and carried across the parking lot. Fences were also damaged.

Several people were on the course, but there were no injuries.

The club’s general manager Carl Pia has worked at the golf course for 17 years, and he says he’s never seen anything like the severe weather that hit yesterday.

He added that some golfers did get stranded on the course during the storm, but there could have been many more as league play was about to begin.

(Photo Credit: Chris Hoffman/KDKA)

“We did have some golfers stranded out there that had to wait out the storm in stay under trees, but thank God nothing happened to them,” said Pia.

As a result, the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh is reminding golfers not to seek shelters under trees if they get stuck in a storm.

On their Twitter account, they say, “The golfers yesterday evening at Quicksilver Golf Course were fortunate to avoid injury. They were vulnerable to lightning & trees falling on them due to high winds.”

Crews began cleaning up overnight, but the process is going to be extensive.

There was a tournament scheduled to begin there today.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s