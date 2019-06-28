



MCDONALD, PA. (KDKA) — A golf club in Washington County is closed today as it cleans up severe damage from last night’s storms.

When the severe weather hit the Quicksilver Golf Club in McDonald on Thursday evening, fierce winds and driving rain lasted for more than 20 minutes. The National Weather Service now says the storm that his was a microburst, as was speculated by many who were at the club at the time.

We are getting a lot of questions about Washington County’s storm damage over by the golf course yesterday, and what happened. Well, it was a microburst. Here is what the terminal radar velocity looked like at the time. The white arrows show the way the wind was blowing. #pawx pic.twitter.com/ST0axY2mza — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 28, 2019

More than a dozen trees were uprooted or splintered, an outbuilding, or shed, was completely ripped apart and carried across the parking lot. Fences were also damaged.

The uprooted part of this tree at Quicksilver Golf Club is about 10-12 feet high. pic.twitter.com/H1mKdMaMS5 — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) June 28, 2019

Here’s a look at some of the damage at the Quicksilver Golf Club in McDonald. pic.twitter.com/MrPehxbT2R — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) June 28, 2019

Several people were on the course, but there were no injuries.

The club’s general manager Carl Pia has worked at the golf course for 17 years, and he says he’s never seen anything like the severe weather that hit yesterday.

He added that some golfers did get stranded on the course during the storm, but there could have been many more as league play was about to begin.

“We did have some golfers stranded out there that had to wait out the storm in stay under trees, but thank God nothing happened to them,” said Pia.

As a result, the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh is reminding golfers not to seek shelters under trees if they get stuck in a storm.

On their Twitter account, they say, “The golfers yesterday evening at Quicksilver Golf Course were fortunate to avoid injury. They were vulnerable to lightning & trees falling on them due to high winds.”

Golfers, please do not seek shelter under a tree if a storm moves into the area! The golfers yesterday evening at Quicksilver Golf Course were fortunate to avoid injury. They were vulnerable to lightning & trees falling on them due to high winds. #lightningsafety #StormReady pic.twitter.com/lkLyp2pcv6 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 28, 2019

Crews began cleaning up overnight, but the process is going to be extensive.

There was a tournament scheduled to begin there today.