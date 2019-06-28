PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the inaugural Pitt Women’s Lacrosse season comes closer into view, the school has named the team’s first head coach.

Emily Boissonneault was announced as the choice by Athletic Director Heather Lyke Friday afternoon.

Boissonneault has spent the last four seasons at James Madison in an assistant coach and associate head coach role. During her time at JMU, the Dukes won three conference championships, four NCAA Tournament appearances and the 2018 National Championship. She is also an assistant coach with the Team Canada U19 National Team, which will compete in the 2019 World Championship in August. Boissonneault also spent time coaching as an assistant at Winthrop from 2013 to 2015.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to be joining the Panther family as the first head coach of the Pitt Lacrosse program,” said Boissonneault. “Heather Lyke and Dustin Gray have been incredible throughout the process and I was thrilled to see our goals and vision for the program align. Starting a program is a unique opportunity, and I am looking forward to getting to work and building a competitive program in the ACC, the premier lacrosse conference in the country. Throughout the process, it quickly became clear that Pitt was the place where I wanted to be head coach. Of course, I would like to thank Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe and all of my players at James Madison for the experiences that have prepared me for this opportunity. I am proud to become a part of the Panther family and excited to join the Pittsburgh community. Hail to Pitt!”

Boissonneault still plays professionally as well with the World Cup Canadian National Team. She also previously played with the Boston Storm of the United Women’s Lacrosse League. Before her professional career, she attended and played at Detroit, where she finished with 242 goals, 193 ground balls, 157 caused turnovers and 143 draw controls.

Pitt announced it was adding women’s lacrosse as a varsity sport Nov. 1, 2018. The program will play its inaugural season against NCAA Division I competition during the 2021-22 academic year.