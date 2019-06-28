



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re traveling to the east side of the city this weekend, plan on massive traffic delays. Beginning tonight, the outbound side of the Parkway East will be closed.

Starting at 7, PennDOT will begin work outside the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

Because of that, PennDOT says it can’t have any traffic on the outbound side of the Parkway.

All motorists will be forced off at Forbes Avenue, right through the heart of Oakland, down Fifth Avenue and through the middle of Wilkinsburg.

A lot of places through this detour come down to single lanes.

“We’ll tell everyone to be patient, to definitely look for alternate routes, because starting tonight, traffic is going to be very difficult getting outbound through the eastern corridor,” says Cheryl Moon-Sirianni of PennDOT.

This is the exact detour route that forced weekend delays for two to three hours when work was previously done on the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

PennDOT suggests you just avoid this area all together.

The closure will develop between the Forbes Avenue/Oakland off-ramp (Exit 72A) and the Edgewood/Swissvale interchange (Exit 77).

Additionally, the inbound direction between the bridge over Saline Street and the bridge over Bates Street will be restricted to a single-lane.

The following ramps will begin closing at 7 p.m. on Friday night:

• Outbound Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885) ramp to outbound I-376

• Bates Avenue ramp to outbound I-376

• Beechwood Boulevard ramp to outbound I-376

• Westbound I-376 off-ramp to Squirrel Hill/Homestead (Exit 74)

Posted Detours:

Outbound I-376

• From eastbound I-376, take the Forbes Avenue/Oakland (Exit 72A) off-ramp

• Follow Forbes Avenue to South Bellefield Avenue

• Turn left onto South Bellefield Avenue

• Turn right onto Fifth Avenue

• Follow Fifth Avenue to Penn Avenue

• Turn right onto Penn Avenue

• Turn right onto Ardmore Boulevard

• Take the ramp to 376/22/West 30 toward Pittsburgh/Monroeville

• Bear left toward East 376/22 toward Monroeville

• End detour

Outbound Boulevard of the Allies on-ramp to Outbound I-376

• Continue on the Boulevard of the Allies past the closed ramp to Forbes Avenue/Oakland

• Take the ramp to Forbes Avenue

• Follow Forbes Avenue to South Bellefield Avenue

• Turn left onto South Bellefield Avenue

• Turn right onto Fifth Avenue

• Follow Fifth Avenue to Penn Avenue

• Turn right onto Penn Avenue

• Turn right onto Ardmore Boulevard

• Take the ramp to 376/22/West 30 toward Pittsburgh/Monroeville

• Bear left toward East 376/22 toward Monroeville

• End detour

Bates Street on-ramp to Outbound I-376

• Follow Bates Street northbound to the Boulevard of the Allies

• Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies

• Turn right onto Halket Street

• Turn right onto Forbes Avenue

• Follow Forbes Avenue to South Bellefield Avenue

• Turn left onto South Bellefield Avenue

• Turn right onto Fifth Avenue

• Follow Fifth Avenue to Penn Avenue

• Turn right onto Penn Avenue

• Turn right onto Ardmore Boulevard

• Take the ramp to 376/22/West 30 toward Pittsburgh/Monroeville

• Bear left toward East 376/22 toward Monroeville

• End detour

Beechwood Boulevard on-ramp to Outbound I-376

• From Beechwood Boulevard, turn onto Forward Avenue

• Turn left onto Murray Avenue

• Turn right onto Wilkins Avenue

• Turn left onto North Dallas Avenue

• Turn right onto Penn Avenue

• Turn right onto Ardmore Boulevard

• Take the ramp to 376/22/West 30 toward Pittsburgh/Monroeville

• Bear left toward East 376/22 toward Monroeville

• End detour

Inbound I-376 off-ramp to Squirrel Hill/Homestead (Exit 74)

• Continue on inbound I-376 past the closed ramp

• Take the Glenwood (73B) off-ramp to Bates Street

• From Bates Street, turn left onto Second Avenue

• Turn left onto Greenfield Avenue

• Turn left onto Ronald Street

• Turn right onto Beechwood Boulevard

• End detour

For more information on the closure, visit PennDOT’s website here.

Click here to view the detour maps:

Detour Map 1

Detour Map 2

Detour Map 3