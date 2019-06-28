Comments
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are asking the public to help identify two suspects accused of breaking into several vehicles earlier this month.
The Northern Regional Police Department says that two people broke into numerous vehicles in Pine Township on June 7.
On June 10, police say that a woman with a stolen debit card, driver’s license and personal check attempted a transaction at the PNC Bank in Connellsville. She allegedly ran after being questioned by a bank employee.
Officers also say that a male with a stolen credit card attempted to buy something at the Giant Eagle on Camp Horne Road in Ohio Township.
North Regional Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspects to call their detective division at 724-625-3157.