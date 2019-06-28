Filed Under:Boating Safety, Comfort Puppy, Fourth of July, Pittsburgh Police, River Rescue, Zane


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police’s comfort puppy Zane has a special public service announcement just in time for the Fourth of July.

Zane wants to remind everybody hitting the river to wear their personal flotation devices at all time.

The Pittsburgh Police say that Zane always wears his life vest when he’s on boats, and you should, too.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police/Facebook)

The police and River Rescue say even if you’re a good swimmer, you want to wear a personal flotation device to keep you safe.

“Always be safe,” they say, as Zane waves from the boat — wearing his PFD, of course.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s