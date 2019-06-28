Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police’s comfort puppy Zane has a special public service announcement just in time for the Fourth of July.
Zane wants to remind everybody hitting the river to wear their personal flotation devices at all time.
The Pittsburgh Police say that Zane always wears his life vest when he’s on boats, and you should, too.
The police and River Rescue say even if you’re a good swimmer, you want to wear a personal flotation device to keep you safe.
“Always be safe,” they say, as Zane waves from the boat — wearing his PFD, of course.